    Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1930: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1930 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro


    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) India’s largest engineering & construction (E&C) company with interest in EPC projects, Hi-tech manufacturing and services. It primarily operates in Infrastructure, Heavy Engineering, Defence engineering, Power, Hydrocarbon, Services business segments. Infrastructure segment contributes ~45% to consolidated revenue followed services (~30%).



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value L&T at Rs 1930 on SoTP basis.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
