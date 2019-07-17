App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1820: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated July 16, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T’s annual report highlights positive outlook for the infrastructure sector with few hiccups related to bank financing. L&T’s focus areas would be digitalisation, operational efficiencies, reducing working capital, monetising of non-core assets, geographical diversification and inorganic growth. Strong order backlog, expected order intake from H2FY2020E, OPM improvement, asset monetisation and rising free cash flow are expected to aid in RoE enhancement, which lies at the core of its five-year strategic plan ‘LAKSHYA’.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,820.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations #Sharekhan

