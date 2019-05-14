App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 14, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1794: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1794 in its research report dated May 13, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro


Good pull back to end FY19: L&T posted a robust 10.5% YoY revenue growth in 4QFY19 (at Rs 449bn), largely driven by Infra, Hydrocarbon, Realty and the Services business. Margins improved 127bps QoQ to 12.5%, led by 690bps QoQ improvement in the Infra segment (which has lagged over 9MFY19, hit by fixed price contracts and cost overruns). Re-rating hinging on capex recovery: After achieving 16% order inflow growth during FY19, L&T has guided for 10-12% for FY20E. Tight fiscal & delay in private capex revival is key risk which L&T is trying to mitigate by expanding into newer geographies and bidding for projects funded by multilateral agencies. Overseas market ordering recovering, newer geographies to de-risk domestic headwinds: L&T saw good order inflows from international markets. Bid pipeline remains strong and competitive intensity is on level footing now with measured aggression.


Outlook


We recommend a BUY on Larsen & Toubro (LT) with SoTP of Rs 1,794/sh. Reduction in subsidiaries losses, majorly provided transportation project overruns, order pick up in Domestic/International markets and strong cash flow make L&T an anchor play on infra investment and capex recovery. Higher services share in the mix will improve RoEs further. Working capital is at optimal levels. A tight lid on asset capex will only help further re-rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 14, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

