Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1765: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T reported inline results during Q1FY2020, backed by healthy execution and improvement in OPM. Management has retained its guidance of order inflow, revenue growth and OPM for FY2020. L&T eyes Rs. 8.4 lakh crore order prospects with project awards to be more back-ended during FY2020.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,765, factoring revised estimates including Mindtree and revision in its listed financial subsidiaries.

