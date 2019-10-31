Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1765: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T’s Q2FY2020 results were operationally in-line with estimates driven by Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon and IT&TS (boosted by Mindtree consolidation). Management retained order inflow and revenue guidance for FY2020 backed by strong opening order backlog and healthy order prospects for H2FY2020. Key challenges of lower credit growth in SME, higher working capital requirement and sustained weakness in private industrial capex remains.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,765 owing to its strong order backlog, healthy order prospects and diversified presence.

