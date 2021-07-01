Buy Larsen and Toubro: target of Rs 1760: ICICI Securities

live bse live

ICICI Securities research report on Larsen and Toubro

We hosted Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at ICICI Securities Virtual ESG Conference’21 on 25th Jun’21. The representatives elaborated on the various initiatives taken in terms of water conservation, steps to reduce electricity consumption, carbon neutrality, etc.



Outlook

An insight into the company’s defence business was also provided. Factoring-in the change in market cap of subsidiaries, we raise the target price for L&T to Rs1,760 (earlier Rs1,670).

