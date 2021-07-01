MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro: target of Rs 1760: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1760 in its research report dated June 30, 2021.

July 01, 2021
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on Larsen and Toubro


We hosted Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at ICICI Securities Virtual ESG Conference’21 on 25th Jun’21. The representatives elaborated on the various initiatives taken in terms of water conservation, steps to reduce electricity consumption, carbon neutrality, etc.



Outlook


An insight into the company’s defence business was also provided. Factoring-in the change in market cap of subsidiaries, we raise the target price for L&T to Rs1,760 (earlier Rs1,670).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations
first published: Jul 1, 2021 02:52 pm

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

