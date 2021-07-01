Buy Larsen and Toubro: target of Rs 1760: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1760 in its research report dated June 30, 2021.
Broker Research
July 01, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
ICICI Securities research report on Larsen and Toubro
We hosted Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at ICICI Securities Virtual ESG Conference’21 on 25th Jun’21. The representatives elaborated on the various initiatives taken in terms of water conservation, steps to reduce electricity consumption, carbon neutrality, etc.
Outlook
An insight into the company’s defence business was also provided. Factoring-in the change in market cap of subsidiaries, we raise the target price for L&T to Rs1,760 (earlier Rs1,670).
