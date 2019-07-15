App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 03:03 PM IST

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1744: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1744 in its research report dated July 12, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T FY19 Annual report suggests investments in domestic market are set to revive from 2HFY20 onwards and all segments are expected to deliver a promising growth. Internationally, thrust is towards Middle East geography mainly in Renewable energies, Hydrocarbon expansion and Non-oil revenue whereas significant infrastructure investments drive the non-Middle East geographies. The company is on track to achieve its 5-year plan (RoE improved from 12.5% in FY17 to 15.3% in FY19) and remains confident on achieving its goal (RoE 18%) by FY21. Further, L&T is developing its next strategic idea (to launch by FY22) and has already announced aggressive plans on digitalization (L&T-NxT) across products and project business. The company has guided a revenue growth of 12-15%, EBITDA margin (ex-services) of 10.5% and expects similar numbers in FY21E.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised SOTP based TP of Rs1744 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

