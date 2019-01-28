App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1610: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1610 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Sales increased 24% YoY to INR357b, ahead of our estimate of INR323b, driven by Hydrocarbon (+22% YoY), Infrastructure (+24% YoY), IT (+29% YoY) and Finance (+20% YoY) segments. EBITDA increased 27% YoY to INR40b (our estimate: INR36b), with the margin coming in at 11.2%. EBITDA beat was driven by the Others and IT/TS segments. We highlight that (a) Infrastructure segment includes INR4b of provisions relating to time and cost overruns and (b) Others segment had INR5.5b of sales and profit relating to the sale of a commercial tower in 3QFY19. PAT increased 37% YoY to INR20.4b, ahead of our estimate of INR18b. NWC stood at 19.8% of sales (-70bp YoY). For 9MFY19, sales/EBITDA/PAT grew 22%/31%/31% YoY.


Outlook


We marginally tweak our estimates to build in the beat in 3QFY19 and maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP-based TP of INR1,610 (E&C business at 23x FY20E EPS, to which we add INR560 for subs).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.