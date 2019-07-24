App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro


The Q1FY20 was a better-than-expected quarter operationally and the marginal drop in infrastructure margins were due to project mix. The company has retained its guidance for FY20, in terms of inflows, revenues, and margins, while the upwards RoE trajectory continues. It remains the best proxy for the capex story.


Outlook


We continue to maintain our Buy, with an unchanged TP of ` 1600 based on SOTP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

