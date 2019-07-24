Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro

The Q1FY20 was a better-than-expected quarter operationally and the marginal drop in infrastructure margins were due to project mix. The company has retained its guidance for FY20, in terms of inflows, revenues, and margins, while the upwards RoE trajectory continues. It remains the best proxy for the capex story.

Outlook

We continue to maintain our Buy, with an unchanged TP of ` 1600 based on SOTP.

