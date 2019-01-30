App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:29 AM IST

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Q3 was led by strong execution, and the drop in infra margins due to cost overruns was negated by the lumpiness of the realty. It has held on to its FY19 inflow guidance citing lesser skew in H2/H1 FY19, though while holding on to the revenue guidance is a tad conservative. Remains the best proxy for the Indian infrastructure story.


Outlook


We continue to maintain our Buy with an unchanged TP of ` 1600.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:29 am

