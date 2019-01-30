Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q3 was led by strong execution, and the drop in infra margins due to cost overruns was negated by the lumpiness of the realty. It has held on to its FY19 inflow guidance citing lesser skew in H2/H1 FY19, though while holding on to the revenue guidance is a tad conservative. Remains the best proxy for the Indian infrastructure story.

Outlook

We continue to maintain our Buy with an unchanged TP of ` 1600.

