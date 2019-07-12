App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1600: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated July 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro


The AR outlines well-articulated plans across various verticals, together with plans to leverage its experience for new business. It outlines robust public capex in various areas, though private capex is tentative. The company’s focus remains on ROE expansion, aided by an increasing services portfolio, which will be further enhanced with the addition of Mindtree in its arsenal. It is preparing the post FY22 strategic plan, while simultaneously building capabilities and bandwidth.


Outlook


The company’s order inflow and revenue guidance for FY20 was strong, and we believe the improving margins and robust order book of `2.9trn give us clear visibility of achieving the revenue growth and target RoEs. We continue to maintain a Buy rating for the stock, with a TP of ` 1600.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 11:12 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.