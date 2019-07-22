Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1594: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a major technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate with global operations. L&T addresses critical needs in key sectors- Hydrocarbon, Infrastructure, Power, Process Industries and Defence for customers in over 30 countries around the world. L&T is engaged in core, high impact sectors of the economy and our integrated capabilities span the entire spectrum of ‘design to deliver’. With 8 decades of a strong, customer focused approach and a continuous quest of a world –class quality, we have unmatched expertise across Technology, Engineering, Construction, Infrastructure Projects and Manufacturing and maintain a leadership in all our major line of business. L&T has several international offices and a supply chain that extends around the globe. The company’s manufacturing footprint extends across 8 countries in addition to India.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 1594/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.

