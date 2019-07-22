App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:26 PM IST

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1594: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1594 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Larsen & Toubro is a major technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate with global operations. L&T addresses critical needs in key sectors- Hydrocarbon, Infrastructure, Power, Process Industries and Defence for customers in over 30 countries around the world. L&T is engaged in core, high impact sectors of the economy and our integrated capabilities span the entire spectrum of ‘design to deliver’. With 8 decades of a strong, customer focused approach and a continuous quest of a world –class quality, we have unmatched expertise across Technology, Engineering, Construction, Infrastructure Projects and Manufacturing and maintain a leadership in all our major line of business. L&T has several international offices and a supply chain that extends around the globe. The company’s manufacturing footprint extends across 8 countries in addition to India.


Outlook


On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 1594/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:26 pm

#Buy #Keynotes Financial Opiniery #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

