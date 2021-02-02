Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1584: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T delivered healthy operational performance despite commodity price headwinds (Core EBITDA margins of 10.2%, up 80 bps yoy) led by efficient execution, favorable job mix & sale of commercial space by realty. Core business execution has almost reached to normalization level in Q3FY21 barring few project sites. We expect L&T’s execution to gain traction in next few quarters on the back of strong order backlog of ~Rs3.3trn (3.5x TTM Core business sales). Hydrocarbon segment and heavy engineering should continue to see improving margin trends. Rising share of domestic execution backed by orders picked up in the last 2 years gives margin comfort. L&T’s focus on cash flows has been evident from the past few quarters. Working capital as % of sales would likely to remain flat yoy by Q4FY21 due to better collections from customers & advance payments for large projects. Order book diversification, global competence, technology differentiation, proven track record and cost efficiencies bode well for the company.

Outlook

Raise our FY22 earnings estimates marginally (~2%) & retain BUY rating with SOTP based price target of Rs1,584 as we roll forward to FY23. Core business revenue ramp up, infra margin recovery, prudent capital allocation & improving return ratios over FY21‐23E are key stock triggers.

