MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1584: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1584 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T delivered healthy operational performance despite commodity price headwinds (Core EBITDA margins of 10.2%, up 80 bps yoy) led by efficient execution, favorable job mix & sale of commercial space by realty. Core business execution has almost reached to normalization level in Q3FY21 barring few project sites. We expect L&T’s execution to gain traction in next few quarters on the back of strong order backlog of ~Rs3.3trn (3.5x TTM Core business sales). Hydrocarbon segment and heavy engineering should continue to see improving margin trends. Rising share of domestic execution backed by orders picked up in the last 2 years gives margin comfort. L&T’s focus on cash flows has been evident from the past few quarters. Working capital as % of sales would likely to remain flat yoy by Q4FY21 due to better collections from customers & advance payments for large projects. Order book diversification, global competence, technology differentiation, proven track record and cost efficiencies bode well for the company.


Outlook


Raise our FY22 earnings estimates marginally (~2%) & retain BUY rating with SOTP based price target of Rs1,584 as we roll forward to FY23. Core business revenue ramp up, infra margin recovery, prudent capital allocation & improving return ratios over FY21‐23E are key stock triggers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations #Yes Securities
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.