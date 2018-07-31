Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1566: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen & Toubro

L&T delivered good set of numbers in 1QFY19 with PAT at Rs12.1bn up 14% YoY ahead of ours as well as street estimates. Beat was led by surprise on both, better execution and margins. Revenues were up 18.8% YoY led by growth in Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon and Services businesses. Good performance in service business and lumpy real estate sales led to better margins. The overall order inflow for the quarter was up 37% YoY with domestic order inflow up 44.6% YoY. The working capital cycle continues to be elevated at 20% of sales (19.2% for FY18). The Company maintained guidance for 12-15% sales growth and 10-11% order inflow growth for FY19. L&T commented that tendering activity is strong in domestic market and improving in International markets.

Outlook

The company continues to focus on its strategic plan of achieving profitable growth and improving RoE in medium term. We Maintain 'BUY' on L&T given its strong business model, diverse skill sets, strong execution capabilities and relatively

healthy/large balance sheet with revised TP of Rs1566.

