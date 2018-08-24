Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1560: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro

This was primarily driven by the INR20b of additional investment by LT into L&T Finance Holdings, taking its investments to INR35b. Other major changes in FY18 are: a) LT invested INR5b into L&T Special Steel and Forgings taking its total investments to INR9b, b) LT invested INR7b into L&T Shipbuilding taking its total investments to INR31b, c) LT invested an additional INR2b into Hyderabad Metro increasing its investment to INR22b in FY18. With fresh investments being restricted and the company focusing on divestment of non-core assets, we expect incremental investments only for Hyderabad Metro, and to fund losses in L&T Shipbuilding and Special Steel and Forgings.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with an SOTP-based TP of INR1,560 (E&C business at 21x FY20E EPS, higher-end of 5-year trading band to which we add INR550 for subsidiaries). LT remains our top pick in the sector – we believe it is an attractive play on a recovery in industrial and infrastructure capex in India. Key risks to our rating: a) unexpected slowdown in government infrastructure spending, and b) a sharp fall in oil prices.

