Buy Larsen and Toubro: target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated December 18, 2020.

December 21, 2020 / 03:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Key positive drivers such as Atma Nirbhar Bharat, defence opportunities, and national infrastructural pipeline to sustain healthy business prospects over the next five years. Strong order inflows during Q3FY2021 till date take order inflows (ex-services) to over 50% of FY2020 level. Healthy order prospects pipeline to continue momentum for balance fiscal year and FY2022. Collections are expected to be normal due to front-loading of borrowings by central and state governments going ahead. Working capital levels are also expected to remain at same levels on a y-o-y basis in absolute terms in FY2021.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550, considering comfort on valuations and multi-segment growth opportunities in the infrastructure sector.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:14 pm

