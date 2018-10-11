Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro

With LT’s announced 2Q19 orders at INR340b, we estimate 2Q19 orders at INR475b, +65% YoY and 1H19 orders at INR836b, +51% YoY. FY19E orders are expected up 12% YoY (earlier 10%) at INR1.7t; elections next year should impact 2H19/1Q20 ordering, in our view. Domestic engineering and construction (E&C) execution growth has picked up post GST implementation (+15% YoY in FY18) and we expect the momentum to continue in FY19. We build in domestic E&C execution growth of 14%/15% for FY19/20. As LT increasingly focuses on its 'Lakshya' strategic plan, NWC should stabilize at 20% of sales after bottoming out in 4QFY17 (18%).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with SOTP-based price target of INR1,540 (E&C business at 22x FY20E EPS, to which we add INR520 for subsidiaries). LT trades attractively at 19x/15x standalone EPS for FY19/20 (ex-subsidiaries). Key risks to our rating include (a) a sharp slowdown in government spending, and (b) a sharp fall in oil prices in the Middle East.

For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.