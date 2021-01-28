MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1526: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1526 in its research report dated January 26, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T reported healthy set of numbers led by pick-up in execution in its core infra segment, owing to improved work force availability and supply chain issues normalizing. During 3Q, company recorded highest ever OI of Rs732bn, up 76% YoY led by large order wins in Infra and Hydrocarbon segment in the domestic market. OB stands strong at Rs3.3trn providing a strong revenue visibility for next 2-3 years. Management indicated that order pipeline stands healthy at ~Rs2.65trn with good traction witnessed in sectors such as Metros/RRTS/HSR, Roads and Expressways, Water, Renewables and Power T&D. On global front, business remains cautious on back of repeat outbreaks of Pandemic and resultant lockdown hampering the economy.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is currently trading at 30.3x/20.6x/18.4x FY21E/22E/23E. We roll over to FY23 estimates and maintain BUY with revised SOTP based TP of Rs1,526 (earlier Rs1,284). TP is revised upwards mainly due to recent rise in market capitalization of its holdings companies.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:40 pm

