Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1311: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Despite the challenging environment, L&T’s Q2FY21 execution was broadly in line with our estimates. Its consolidated revenue fell 12% y/y (ARe -10%) and EBITDA margin was 10.7% (11.4% a year ago). Its Services division was slightly down, cushioning the drop in its E&C business (-17% y/y). Domestic revenue fell 18% y/y, while exports were down ~2% y/y. Management talked of a strong opportunity pipeline of Rs6trn (Rs4.7trn domestic, Rs1.3trn exports), but refrained from offering guidance for FY21. With labour availability and supply-chain-related issues now past, we expect a pick-up in execution in H2 FY21.

Outlook

NWC was elevated (26.7%), likely to improve with the pickup in execution. Considering the robust order backlog (~Rs3trn), sturdy balance sheet and no near competitor, we retain a Buy, with a revised TP of Rs1,311 (a sum-of-parts valuation on FY22e).

