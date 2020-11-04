172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-larsen-and-toubro-target-of-rs-1311-anand-rathi-6066121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1311: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1311 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Despite the challenging environment, L&T’s Q2FY21 execution was broadly in line with our estimates. Its consolidated revenue fell 12% y/y (ARe -10%) and EBITDA margin was 10.7% (11.4% a year ago). Its Services division was slightly down, cushioning the drop in its E&C business (-17% y/y). Domestic revenue fell 18% y/y, while exports were down ~2% y/y. Management talked of a strong opportunity pipeline of Rs6trn (Rs4.7trn domestic, Rs1.3trn exports), but refrained from offering guidance for FY21. With labour availability and supply-chain-related issues now past, we expect a pick-up in execution in H2 FY21.


Outlook


NWC was elevated (26.7%), likely to improve with the pickup in execution. Considering the robust order backlog (~Rs3trn), sturdy balance sheet and no near competitor, we retain a Buy, with a revised TP of Rs1,311 (a sum-of-parts valuation on FY22e).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

