Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1250: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Q2 execution indicates gradual improvement as labor availability approached near normal by the end of the quarter. Order inflows were decent at Rs281bn and order book continues to be strong at Rs3trn. WC, at 26.7% sales, while high, is seen from the perspective of the lower revenue base in H1. LT remains cautious and continues to withhold guiding on FY21 on inflows or execution, though they view H2 positively. We expect execution to picks momentum in H2 as sites move to near normalcy. L&T is shoring its balance up its balance sheet and investments with the proceeds of the E&A sale, while also paying a special dividend of Rs18.


Outlook


LT remains focused on cash and working capital. LT remains the best play for the recovery in the capex cycle. We believe its size, diversity and balance sheet will be key competitive advantages. Current valuations care attractive and we maintain Buy with a SOTP based TP of Rs1250.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

