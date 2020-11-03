Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1250: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Q2 execution indicates gradual improvement as labor availability approached near normal by the end of the quarter. Order inflows were decent at Rs281bn and order book continues to be strong at Rs3trn. WC, at 26.7% sales, while high, is seen from the perspective of the lower revenue base in H1. LT remains cautious and continues to withhold guiding on FY21 on inflows or execution, though they view H2 positively. We expect execution to picks momentum in H2 as sites move to near normalcy. L&T is shoring its balance up its balance sheet and investments with the proceeds of the E&A sale, while also paying a special dividend of Rs18.

Outlook

LT remains focused on cash and working capital. LT remains the best play for the recovery in the capex cycle. We believe its size, diversity and balance sheet will be key competitive advantages. Current valuations care attractive and we maintain Buy with a SOTP based TP of Rs1250.

