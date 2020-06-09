App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1203: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1203 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T delivered decent set of results as consol. PAT came in at Rs32bn (+8% vs est.). It lost revenues/ PAT/ collections of worth Rs17.5bn/ Rs4bn/ Rs15bn respectively in Q4FY20 owing to Covid-19 led lockdown. Consol. order book stood at Rs3trn, +4% yoy post removal of slow moving orders worth Rs290bn. Order inflow grew 5% yoy to Rs578bn (excl. E&A) led by infra segment (+34% yoy). FY20 Order inflow was up 9% yoy to Rs1,864bn (excl. E&A business) vs mgmt. guidance of 10-12% led by Infra (+7% yoy), Power (+301% yoy), Others (+108% yoy) & Services (+11% yoy) segments. Net working capital has remained largely unchanged qoq at 23.7% of sales. In these challenging times, L&T is following “Collect & Spend” policy to protect its capital.


Outlook


Retain BUY rating with SOTP based TP of Rs1,203 given its inexpensive valuations (Trades at 1yr forward EV/EBITDA of 13x vs long term avg. of 14x), healthy order book (book/bill ~2.2x) & proven execution capability.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.