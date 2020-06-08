App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1200: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated June 06, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro


Q4 execution was impacted by the pandemic but decent order flows of Rs 577bn(5% yoy) helped it end FY20 inflows with a 9% yoy growth vs the guided range of 10-12% and 12-15% respectively. WC, at 23.7% sales, while elevated yoy, is similar to 9M’20 levels and unlikely to deteriorate further. LT has prudently withheld guiding on FY21 on inflows or execution, given the current operating uncertainty. We expect execution disruptions to continue in H1, mainly due to labor challenges, before it picks momentum in H2. We trim our FY21E and FY22E estimates as outlined in Exhibit 2. LT is keeping an eagle eye on cash and working capital in a tough execution phase. LT remains the best play for the recovery in the capex cycle.



Outlook


We believe its size, diversity and balance sheet will be key competitive advantages. Current valuations are very supportive in our view. We maintain Buy with a SOTP based TP of Rs 1200.




For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.