you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1192: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1192 in its research report dated June 06, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T reported a decent set of numbers higher than our estimates as well as the street estimates, amidst pandemic. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was up 2% YoY largely led by growth in Hydrocarbon (15% YoY), IT & technology services (69% YoY) and Financial Services (6% YoY). Also, order Inflows in 4Q grew by 5% YoY at Rs578bn majorly driven by domestic business (71% of total OI). Order book stood at Rs3.03trn as on 4Q thereby providing a strong revenue visibility, going ahead. Management indicated that sectors like Heavy Civil, Power transmission, Water and Irrigation would see good traction of ordering activity in the short run.


Outlook


We expect L&T to face near-term challenges on account of pandemic and working capital stress but believe them to bounce back owing to multiple levers like strong business model, diversified order book and healthy balance sheet. The company continues to focus on its strategic plan of improving their return ratios. At CMP, the stock is currently trading at 19.5x/15.3x FY20E/FY21E. We maintain BUY with a revised SOTP based TP of Rs1,192.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:09 am

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

