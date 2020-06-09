Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Larsen & Toubro

4QFY20 core operating performance was below expectation as E&C EBITDA missed our expectation by 16%. Higher other income and lower taxation cushioned the impact, limiting consolidated adj. PAT decline to 5% in 4QFY20. As expected, management highlighted various challenges, including working capital, risk related to labor availability, execution challenges, and contractual obligations and potential funding requirements in the non-core business. While macro variables may not be controllable for management, the focus on working capital over execution is a key positive. L&T has navigated these challenges multiple times in the past, and the core E&C business remains cash generating. Factoring the macro risks, we cut our core E&C EPS by 16-18% over FY21-22E. The consolidated EPS cut is limited to 11%/13% in FY21/FY22E as the IT businesses (LTI, LTTS, and Mindtree) provide some support.

Outlook

We forecast core E&C revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT CAGR at 7%/7%/2% as tax rates normalize once again. Our new TP stands at INR1,120 (prior: INR1,200). While the near-term outlook may look hazy, L&T remains the best proxy of the Indian capex story and is likely to further consolidate its market share in the post-COVID-19 era. Maintain Buy.







