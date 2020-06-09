App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Larsen & Toubro


4QFY20 core operating performance was below expectation as E&C EBITDA missed our expectation by 16%. Higher other income and lower taxation cushioned the impact, limiting consolidated adj. PAT decline to 5% in 4QFY20. As expected, management highlighted various challenges, including working capital, risk related to labor availability, execution challenges, and contractual obligations and potential funding requirements in the non-core business. While macro variables may not be controllable for management, the focus on working capital over execution is a key positive. L&T has navigated these challenges multiple times in the past, and the core E&C business remains cash generating. Factoring the macro risks, we cut our core E&C EPS by 16-18% over FY21-22E. The consolidated EPS cut is limited to 11%/13% in FY21/FY22E as the IT businesses (LTI, LTTS, and Mindtree) provide some support.


Outlook


We forecast core E&C revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT CAGR at 7%/7%/2% as tax rates normalize once again. Our new TP stands at INR1,120 (prior: INR1,200). While the near-term outlook may look hazy, L&T remains the best proxy of the Indian capex story and is likely to further consolidate its market share in the post-COVID-19 era. Maintain Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen & Toubro #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

