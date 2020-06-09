Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1103: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro

Q4FY20 results were ahead of our expectations due to a relatively moderate impact of lockdown. Nevertheless, management commentary suggests that Q1FY21 continues to witness slow execution as the current labor force is still 40% of normal levels. Strong order inflows of Rs1.86tn in FY20 (up 9%) have mitigated medium-term concerns, though we highlight that order backlog growth is still modest at 4% yoy as the company has removed about Rs290bn worth of inexecutable orders during the year. Net working capital was a key concern going into the results and it has played out as expected, rising up to 23.7% of sales (yoy increase of 570bps), highest since Dec-15. Despite the NWC increase, OCF was a positive surprise at Rs60.6bn, flat yoy.

Outlook

Despite the near-term headwinds, we believe that L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger from the slowdown as it has historically gained market share during a crisis. We maintain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs1,103 (Rs1,127 earlier).







