you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1103: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1103 in its research report dated June 07, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro


Q4FY20 results were ahead of our expectations due to a relatively moderate impact of lockdown. Nevertheless, management commentary suggests that Q1FY21 continues to witness slow execution as the current labor force is still 40% of normal levels. Strong order inflows of Rs1.86tn in FY20 (up 9%) have mitigated medium-term concerns, though we highlight that order backlog growth is still modest at 4% yoy as the company has removed about Rs290bn worth of inexecutable orders during the year. Net working capital was a key concern going into the results and it has played out as expected, rising up to 23.7% of sales (yoy increase of 570bps), highest since Dec-15. Despite the NWC increase, OCF was a positive surprise at Rs60.6bn, flat yoy.



Outlook


Despite the near-term headwinds, we believe that L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger from the slowdown as it has historically gained market share during a crisis. We maintain Buy, with a revised TP of Rs1,103 (Rs1,127 earlier).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

