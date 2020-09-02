Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T announced the completion of the much-awaited E&A division sale to Schneider. The deal was initially announced two years ago at EV of INR140b and took time to achieve completion on account of the necessary approvals needed and the fulfillment of other conditions. Barring the subsidiary in Saudi Arabia - L&T Electrical & Automation Saudi Arabia Company Limited (LTEASA) - for which local approvals are pending, E&A's manufacturing facilities in India and related subsidiaries in the UAE, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Indonesia are being transferred to Schneider Electric. Note that Schneider Electric would use the L&T brand for a specified period as the brand is highly popular and has a strong recall in the Switchgear market. Adjusting for taxes and debt, the company is likely to garner net cash inflow of USD1.4b as proceeds.



Outlook

On account of higher other income, we raise our consol. EPS marginally by 1.6%/2.3% in FY21/FY22E. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR1,100 on account of: (a) core business target P/E multiple of 16x v/s long term average of 22x, and (b) contribution from four listed subsidiaries after applying a 20% holding company discount. Adj. for valuation of subsidiaries, L&T trades at FY22E PE of 12.7x.

