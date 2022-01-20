Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 8100: Sharekhan

live bse live

Q3 numbers beat our estimates on all fronts; Q3 saw strong new logo additions (including one Fortune-500 logo), better client metrics, higher offshoring and robust client mining. Strong demand was led by higher spends on cloud and digital transformation initiatives, spend on newer technologies and higher offshoring opportunities owing to a talent crunch. LTI’s scalable business model helps it to grow faster in a strong demand environment, with stable profitability. LTI is well-placed to remain in the top quadrant of the industry in terms of revenue growth in the medium-term.

We maintain a Buy on LTI with a PT of Rs. 8,100 given its strength in core modernization capability, robust client base, and superior digital competencies. We expect revenue/EPS to clock 18%/21% CAGR over FY2022-24.

At 14:44 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 6,637.90, down Rs 54.50, or 0.81 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 6,928.00 and an intraday low of Rs 6,575.00.

It was trading with volumes of 19,612 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 15,435 shares, an increase of 27.06 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.60 percent or Rs 178.60 at Rs 6,692.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,595.25 and 52-week low Rs 3,525.95 on 04 January, 2022 and 17 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.6 percent below its 52-week high and 88.26 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 116,311.14 crore.

