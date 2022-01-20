Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 8050: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTI has 71 Fortune-500 clients with a presence in North America & Europe • LTI has grown at 14% CAGR over FY18-21 with robust margins (~19%).



Outlook

Maintain BUY rating on the stock We value LTI at Rs 8050 i.e. 42x FY23E EPS.

