Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 8050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8050 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

January 20, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTI has 71 Fortune-500 clients with a presence in North America & Europe • LTI has grown at 14% CAGR over FY18-21 with robust margins (~19%).



Outlook


Maintain BUY rating on the stock We value LTI at Rs 8050 i.e. 42x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:16 pm

