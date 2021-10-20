Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 7864: YES Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Overall, the performance in the quarter was well ahead of expectation. Demand environment continues to remain robust for the company. We expect it to be among the growth leader in the Tier 2 IT companies and should be able to maintain net margin of 14-15%. It continues to remain one of our top picks in Tier-2 IT space.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock with revised target price of Rs 7,864/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More