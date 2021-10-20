MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 7864: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7864 in its research report date October 19, 2021.

October 20, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
 
 
YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Overall, the performance in the quarter was well ahead of expectation. Demand environment continues to remain robust for the company. We expect it to be among the growth leader in the Tier 2 IT companies and should be able to maintain net margin of 14-15%. It continues to remain one of our top picks in Tier-2 IT space.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on the stock with revised target price of Rs 7,864/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 20, 2021 06:30 pm

