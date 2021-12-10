MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 7650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7650 in its research report dated December 10, 2021.

December 10, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTI has 71 Fortune-500 clients with a presence in North America & Europe • LTI has grown at 14% CAGR over FY18-21 with robust margins (~19%).



Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and maintain BUY rating. We value LTI at Rs 7,650 i.e. 45x P/E on FY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

