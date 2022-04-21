Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 6451: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Overall, the performance in the quarter was slightly below expectation due to flattish onsite volume sequentially resulting in modest performance for the quarter. Demand environment continues to remain robust for the company as reflected in its deal pipeline. Offshore employee attrition has started to moderate, and it will take around another 2 quarters for onsite attrition to come in control. We expect it to be among the growth leaders in the Tier 2 IT companies led by its capabilities across verticals and service lines and should be able to maintain net margin of 14‐15% for FY23. Employee addition continues to be robust and that offers strong revenue growth visibility. It continues to remain one of our top picks in Tier‐2 IT space, well positioned to capitalize on demand environment. We expect revenue CAGR of 19.5% over FY22‐FY24E, with average EBIT margin of 17.6%.



Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock with revised target price of Rs 6,451/share at revised multiple of 34x on FY24E EPS. The stock trades at PER of 27.2x on FY24E EPS.

At 12:46 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 5,127.80, down Rs 41.45, or 0.80 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 5,251.00 and an intraday low of Rs 4,993.30.

It was trading with volumes of 64,135 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 19,194 shares, an increase of 234.14 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.78 percent or Rs 316.90 at Rs 5,169.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,595.25 and 52-week low Rs 3,525.95 on 04 January, 2022 and 17 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.49 percent below its 52-week high and 45.43 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 89,893.61 crore.

