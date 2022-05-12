Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

L&T Infotech (LTI’s) board announced the merger of Mindtree with itself at a swap ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree. The proposed valuation of the merger remains fair to shareholders of both firms. Proposed merger to benefit combined entity in terms of large deal bids, building a huge talent pool, strengthening relationships with partner ecosystems and providing end-to-end service offerings to clients. With the exit of Mr. Sanjay Jalona (MD & CEO of LTI), we believe there could be some attrition in the leadership team in the near term. Further, difference in work culture could have an adverse impact on integration of workforce of both entities.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on LTI with a revised PT of Rs. 6,000 given synergy benefits from the impending merger, minimal overlap of clients and strong growth prospects.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More