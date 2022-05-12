English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


    L&T Infotech (LTI’s) board announced the merger of Mindtree with itself at a swap ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree. The proposed valuation of the merger remains fair to shareholders of both firms. Proposed merger to benefit combined entity in terms of large deal bids, building a huge talent pool, strengthening relationships with partner ecosystems and providing end-to-end service offerings to clients. With the exit of Mr. Sanjay Jalona (MD & CEO of LTI), we believe there could be some attrition in the leadership team in the near term. Further, difference in work culture could have an adverse impact on integration of workforce of both entities.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on LTI with a revised PT of Rs. 6,000 given synergy benefits from the impending merger, minimal overlap of clients and strong growth prospects.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.