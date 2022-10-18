Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 5525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTI has 71 Fortune-500 clients with a presence in North America & Europe • LTI has grown at 19% CAGR over FY17-22 with robust margins (>19%).

Outlook

We changed the rating from HOLD to BUY. We value LTI at Rs 5,525 i.e. 26x FY25E EPS.

