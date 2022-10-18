English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 5525: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5525 in its research report dated October 16, 2022.

    October 18, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


    Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTI has 71 Fortune-500 clients with a presence in North America & Europe • LTI has grown at 19% CAGR over FY17-22 with robust margins (>19%).


    Outlook


    We changed the rating from HOLD to BUY. We value LTI at Rs 5,525 i.e. 26x FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:47 am
