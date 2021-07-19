MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 5065: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5065 in its research report dated July 17, 2021.

July 19, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) offers application development, IMS, digital solution services to BFSI, retail, health, media & hi-tech verticals. LTI has 71 Fortune-500 clients with presence in North America & Europe • LTI has grown at 14% CAGR over FY18-21 with robust margins (~19%).



Outlook


We value LTI at Rs 5065 i.e. 35x P/E on FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

