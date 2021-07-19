MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated July 16, 2021.

July 19, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Q1 revenue growth was strong, while EBIT margins missed estimates; deal pipeline stayed healthy, new logos were added, and LTI saw broad-based demand across verticals. Cash generation remained weak. Management confident of delivering top-quartile revenue growth in FY2022E, led by strong large account management, addition of new logos, traction for cloud & data business and strong demand. Strong hiring, timely wage revisions, investments in sales and capabilities and strategies around on cloud & data would aid sustainable growth in coming years. We expect revenue to clock 17% CAGR over FY2021-24.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on LTI with a PT of Rs. 4,800 as it is well-placed to report revenue growth in the leadership quadrant in FY2022E. Strong sales & marketing practices would help it capture opportunities.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 19, 2021 05:15 pm

