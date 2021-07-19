Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated July 16, 2021.
Broker Research
July 19, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech
Q1 revenue growth was strong, while EBIT margins missed estimates; deal pipeline stayed healthy, new logos were added, and LTI saw broad-based demand across verticals. Cash generation remained weak. Management confident of delivering top-quartile revenue growth in FY2022E, led by strong large account management, addition of new logos, traction for cloud & data business and strong demand. Strong hiring, timely wage revisions, investments in sales and capabilities and strategies around on cloud & data would aid sustainable growth in coming years. We expect revenue to clock 17% CAGR over FY2021-24.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on LTI with a PT of Rs. 4,800 as it is well-placed to report revenue growth in the leadership quadrant in FY2022E. Strong sales & marketing practices would help it capture opportunities.
