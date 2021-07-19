Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 4800: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Q1 revenue growth was strong, while EBIT margins missed estimates; deal pipeline stayed healthy, new logos were added, and LTI saw broad-based demand across verticals. Cash generation remained weak. Management confident of delivering top-quartile revenue growth in FY2022E, led by strong large account management, addition of new logos, traction for cloud & data business and strong demand. Strong hiring, timely wage revisions, investments in sales and capabilities and strategies around on cloud & data would aid sustainable growth in coming years. We expect revenue to clock 17% CAGR over FY2021-24.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on LTI with a PT of Rs. 4,800 as it is well-placed to report revenue growth in the leadership quadrant in FY2022E. Strong sales & marketing practices would help it capture opportunities.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More