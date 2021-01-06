Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 4625: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

We expect LTI to deliver USD revenue growth of 5.5% q-o-q in Q3FY2021, beating the industry, with stable EBIT margin q-o-q. Similarly, over FY2020-FY2023E, the company is likely to record industry-leading USD revenue/EPS CAGR of 17%/20%, led by ramp-up of large deals, strong growth in digital business, steady deal wins and strong execution. Management eyes net margins of 14-15% in coming years despite investments and possible acquisitions, led by higher offshoring, enhanced productivity, better cost management and hedging strategy.

Outlook

We stick to our Buy rating on L&T Infotech (LTI) with a PT of Rs. 4,650, anticipating that it would clock industry-leading growth.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.