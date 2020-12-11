Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech: target of Rs 3700 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Management highlighted emergence of two new opportunity areas that would aid clients in their transformational journeys - (1) Cloud – along with Hyperscalers and (2) data product business with marketing platform. LTI has entered into a strategic partnership with Injazat, where it would provide services in areas - 1) cloud, 2) digital transformation and 3) ERP transformation. Contracted portion of this deal remained at 750 million AED. The management expects net profit margin to be at 14-15% in the coming years despite investments and possible acquisitions, led by effort mix, productivity enhancement, comprehensive cost management and hedging strategy.

Outlook

We stick to our Buy rating on L&T Infotech (LTI) with a PT of Rs. 3,700, anticipating that it would maintain industry-leading growth momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.