PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 3550 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3550 in its research report dated December 10, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 11, 2020 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswa's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


We see LTI’s announcement of independent business units for its Cloud and Data Products as a very interesting development. Given a similar strategy being adopted by large-cap peers like TCS and INFO, we view this as a positional play by the company in addition to the growth opportunity. Creating separate teams to focus on the top three hyperscalers, along with Cloud reference models for the sub-industry should help LTI benefit from a multi-year Cloud migration opportunity. While we see new BUs as positive from an overall positioning, we are still unsure of the business potential from a standalone basis given the limited success across the industry from products in the past.


Outlook


Industry-leading growth, RoCE, and prudent capital allocation should defend its rich multiples. We value the stock at 25x Sep’22E EPS (10% discount to our TCS valuation). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 11, 2020 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.