Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 3550 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswa's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

We see LTI’s announcement of independent business units for its Cloud and Data Products as a very interesting development. Given a similar strategy being adopted by large-cap peers like TCS and INFO, we view this as a positional play by the company in addition to the growth opportunity. Creating separate teams to focus on the top three hyperscalers, along with Cloud reference models for the sub-industry should help LTI benefit from a multi-year Cloud migration opportunity. While we see new BUs as positive from an overall positioning, we are still unsure of the business potential from a standalone basis given the limited success across the industry from products in the past.

Outlook

Industry-leading growth, RoCE, and prudent capital allocation should defend its rich multiples. We value the stock at 25x Sep’22E EPS (10% discount to our TCS valuation). Maintain Buy.

