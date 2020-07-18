App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2421: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2421 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI reported CC de-growth of 4.7% QoQ exact in line with our estimates. LTI surprised on margins expanded 71bps QoQ to 17.4% (Ple:17%, Cons: 16.8%) led by 11% QoQ SG&A, lower travel costs & higher proportion of offshore revenue (up 170 bps QoQ). Revenue decline was led by manufacturing (-16% QoQ) & Energy (-11% QoQ). Limited exposure to travel , hospitality and retail limited the revenue decline. Management guided Q1FY21 was trough & Q2FY21 will be flat or up QoQ & recovery will happen in 2HFY21. LTI bagged one large deal and solid execution in US just a 2.2% QoQ decline in Q1. No client-specific challenges (discount given) in its top accounts, stable client metrics, client additions and ramp-ups in past deals will lead strong recovery in 2HFY21E.



Outlook


We increase our EPS estimates by 2.2% for FY22E/FY23E & now value LTI at 21X to arrive at changed target price of Rs.2421(Earlier: Rs.1894) on Sep-22 EPS of Rs.115. LTI is currently trading at 21.3x/18.6x earnings multiple. Upgrade to Buy from HOLD. Valuation to remain premium.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.