Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2421: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

LTI reported CC de-growth of 4.7% QoQ exact in line with our estimates. LTI surprised on margins expanded 71bps QoQ to 17.4% (Ple:17%, Cons: 16.8%) led by 11% QoQ SG&A, lower travel costs & higher proportion of offshore revenue (up 170 bps QoQ). Revenue decline was led by manufacturing (-16% QoQ) & Energy (-11% QoQ). Limited exposure to travel , hospitality and retail limited the revenue decline. Management guided Q1FY21 was trough & Q2FY21 will be flat or up QoQ & recovery will happen in 2HFY21. LTI bagged one large deal and solid execution in US just a 2.2% QoQ decline in Q1. No client-specific challenges (discount given) in its top accounts, stable client metrics, client additions and ramp-ups in past deals will lead strong recovery in 2HFY21E.

Outlook

We increase our EPS estimates by 2.2% for FY22E/FY23E & now value LTI at 21X to arrive at changed target price of Rs.2421(Earlier: Rs.1894) on Sep-22 EPS of Rs.115. LTI is currently trading at 21.3x/18.6x earnings multiple. Upgrade to Buy from HOLD. Valuation to remain premium.







