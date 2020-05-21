Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2060: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Strong exit growth in FY20 coupled with healthy deal wins reiterates our confidence that L&T Infotech (LTI) could be one of the few outliers reporting revenue/earnings growth in FY21. The company's twisted seasonality (better 2H) should also help it dodge the peak COVID-19 impact (expected over 1H) to an extent. Notwithstanding some price concessions, we expect net margins to remain close to the lower end of the normal year guidance band (14-15%). Top clients/BFSI performance is a key monitorable. We keep our estimates largely unchanged and expect LTI to be a key beneficiary of the accelerated digital adoption in the post COVID-19 world. Reiterate Buy.

Outlook

Industry leading 'growth' plus prudent capital allocation should defend its rich multiples. Our fair valuation is 19x 1-year forward P/E, at 15% discount to TCS. Reiterate Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.