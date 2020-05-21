App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported a stellar quarter on all fronts despite challenging times due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Dollar revenues grew 3.9% QoQ (vs. our expectation of 3.0%). In addition, EBIT margins improved 48 bps QoQ to 16.7% (vs. our expectation of 16.4%). Digital revenues continue to be strong growing 3.3% QoQ, 24.6% YoY. LTI won two large deals in the quarter with net new TCV of more than US$100 million taking the total number of large deals to eight for full year FY20.



Outlook


As a result, we maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050/share (19x PE on FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 21, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

