Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported a stellar quarter on all fronts despite challenging times due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Dollar revenues grew 3.9% QoQ (vs. our expectation of 3.0%). In addition, EBIT margins improved 48 bps QoQ to 16.7% (vs. our expectation of 16.4%). Digital revenues continue to be strong growing 3.3% QoQ, 24.6% YoY. LTI won two large deals in the quarter with net new TCV of more than US$100 million taking the total number of large deals to eight for full year FY20.

Outlook

As a result, we maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050/share (19x PE on FY22E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.