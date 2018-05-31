App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1720: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on L&T Infotech


L&T  Infotech  (LTI)  delivered  strong  quarter  with  rev  at  USD 309mn, 4.5/18.7% QoQ/YoY CC with FY18 revenue growth at 14.7% CC. While the growth in  4Q  was BFS-led (~60% of incremental growth), FY18 performance was more balanced  across  verticals.  EBITDA%  came  at  17.7%  (adj  for  one-time settlement  exp  of Rs 617mn), +61bps QoQ supported by higher offshore-mix. APAT stood at Rs 3.38bn, 19.5/32.8% QoQ/YoY.


Outlook


Revise earnings est higher by 2%. Factored USD rev growth at 18.8/14.8% and EBITDA%  at  17.2/18.9%  for  FY19/20E  respectively,  implying rev CQGR of 3.5/3.4%  for  FY19/20  (5% for FY18). Expect rev/EPS growth of 17/15% CAGR with  profitability  impact  of higher margins offset by lower other income (forex). Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,720, 20x FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

