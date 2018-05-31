Buy Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1720: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on L&T Infotech

L&T Infotech (LTI) delivered strong quarter with rev at USD 309mn, 4.5/18.7% QoQ/YoY CC with FY18 revenue growth at 14.7% CC. While the growth in 4Q was BFS-led (~60% of incremental growth), FY18 performance was more balanced across verticals. EBITDA% came at 17.7% (adj for one-time settlement exp of Rs 617mn), +61bps QoQ supported by higher offshore-mix. APAT stood at Rs 3.38bn, 19.5/32.8% QoQ/YoY.

Outlook

Revise earnings est higher by 2%. Factored USD rev growth at 18.8/14.8% and EBITDA% at 17.2/18.9% for FY19/20E respectively, implying rev CQGR of 3.5/3.4% for FY19/20 (5% for FY18). Expect rev/EPS growth of 17/15% CAGR with profitability impact of higher margins offset by lower other income (forex). Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 1,720, 20x FY20E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.