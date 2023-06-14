English
    Buy Landmark Cars; target of Rs 810: Axis Capital

    Axis Capital is bullish on Landmark Cars has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated June 13 2023.

    June 14, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
    Axis Capital report on Landmark Cars

    We believe Landmark is a great proxy play for PVs in India, owing to (1) management’s solid execution capability, (2) a strong market position, particularly in the luxury segment, (3) being highly correlated with the premiumization trend, (4) having diversified revenue streams able to absorb shocks in new-vehicle sales, and (5) a solid financial position with a healthy balance sheet and cash flows.

    We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and DCF-derived TP of Rs 810 implying 20x FY25 EPS.

    first published: Jun 14, 2023 04:54 pm