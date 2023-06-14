Buy Landmark Cars; target of Rs 810: Axis Capital

Buy

Axis Capital report on Landmark Cars

We believe Landmark is a great proxy play for PVs in India, owing to (1) management’s solid execution capability, (2) a strong market position, particularly in the luxury segment, (3) being highly correlated with the premiumization trend, (4) having diversified revenue streams able to absorb shocks in new-vehicle sales, and (5) a solid financial position with a healthy balance sheet and cash flows.

Outlook

We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and DCF-derived TP of Rs 810 implying 20x FY25 EPS.

Landmark Cars - 14 -06 - 2023 - axis