Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy La Opala RG; target of Rs 353: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on La Opala RG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 353 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Centrum's report on La Opala RG


We maintain our Buy on La Opala with TP of Rs353 and value the company on our conservative Adj. OCF/EV yield based methodology. We believe the company would continue to post strong double digit volume growth in the opalware segment on the back of affordable pricing and significant under penetration of the category.  Further announcement of setting of new plant at a cost of Rs1.35bn would help the company increase capacity from current 25K MT to 37K MT which we believe would be utilised over ~2.5 years and the commercial production would start from Sep’19. Further the management would aggressively spend on advertising in FY19 with a budget of Rs120-150mn against spend of mere Rs40mn in FY18 which would help the brand given aggressive competition.


Outlook


We have cut our revenues by 4.8%/4% for FY19E/FY20E on marginally lower volume growth while operating profit has been cut by 7.8%/8.2% over same timeframe on the back of higher A&P spends. PAT has been cut by 2.6%/4% for FY19E/FY20E on lower operating revenues. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of Rs353 and value the company on adjusted OCF to EV yield based on five year average cash flows. Key downside risks could be increasing competitive intensity coupled with delay in commissioning of new plant.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:51 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #La Opala RG #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

