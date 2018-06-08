Buy La Opala RG; target of Rs 353: Centrum

Centrum's report on La Opala RG

We maintain our Buy on La Opala with TP of Rs353 and value the company on our conservative Adj. OCF/EV yield based methodology. We believe the company would continue to post strong double digit volume growth in the opalware segment on the back of affordable pricing and significant under penetration of the category. Further announcement of setting of new plant at a cost of Rs1.35bn would help the company increase capacity from current 25K MT to 37K MT which we believe would be utilised over ~2.5 years and the commercial production would start from Sep’19. Further the management would aggressively spend on advertising in FY19 with a budget of Rs120-150mn against spend of mere Rs40mn in FY18 which would help the brand given aggressive competition.

Outlook

We have cut our revenues by 4.8%/4% for FY19E/FY20E on marginally lower volume growth while operating profit has been cut by 7.8%/8.2% over same timeframe on the back of higher A&P spends. PAT has been cut by 2.6%/4% for FY19E/FY20E on lower operating revenues. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of Rs353 and value the company on adjusted OCF to EV yield based on five year average cash flows. Key downside risks could be increasing competitive intensity coupled with delay in commissioning of new plant.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.