you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 26, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T, target Rs 1600; to witness robust earnings growth in near-term: Goldman Sachs

The company continue to maintain above consensus order inflow growth of 3.5% YoY, for FY18 and expect company to witness robust earnings growth over near-term.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2.7 percent intraday Monday as foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1600 per share.

According to brokerage house the company's order inflow remains robust and it believe some orders declared in Q3 could have been factored in Q3 results.

There could be much more orders coming over the next 1 month, it added.

The company continue to maintain above consensus order inflow growth of 3.5% YoY, for FY18 and expect company to witness robust earnings growth over near-term, said Goldman Sachs.

At 12:05 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,330.60, up Rs 28.25, or 2.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 973.55 on 01 February, 2018 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.46 percent below its 52-week high and 36.68 percent above its 52-week low.

The stock rose 34 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

