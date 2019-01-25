App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Infotech; target of Rs 2240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated January 19, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


L&T Infotech (LTI) posted strong revenue (broad-based across verticals/geo) and steady operating performance. Strong momentum in non-top-5 accounts (65.5% of rev) at 8.4% QoQ, while top-5 (34.5% of rev) decelerated to 0.6% QoQ. Revenue came at USD 347mn, 6.1/20.6% QoQ/YoY in CC terms. EBITDA% was flat QoQ at 20.6% with lower gross margin, offset by SG&A leverage. APAT at Rs 3.76bn, -6.2% QoQ was impacted by Fx loss of Rs 60mn (vs. forex gain of Rs 711mn in 2Q).


Outlook


Expect USD rev/EPS to grow at 14/16% CAGR over FY18- 21E. Factored USD rev growth at 18.9/11.6/13.2% for FY19/20/21E implying CQGR of 3.3/2.6/3.3%, respectively. EBITDA% factored at 20.2/19.0/19.1% for FY19/20/21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 2,240, 22x Dec- 20E and supported by >50% RoIC and >5% FCF yield.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations

