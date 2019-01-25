Buy L&T Technology Services; target of Rs 2030: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported strong revenue and operating performance, in-line with expectations and increased its FY19E rev guidance to 24% (21% earlier). A blip emerges with decline expected in a large account in FY20E.However, growth outlook is a robust ‘mid-teens’ for FY20E with improvement in margins (CC terms), supported by continuity in strong deal momentum and a robust pipeline. Revenue came at USD 185.7mn, 4.8/23.0% QoQ/YoY and EBITDA% stood at 18.4%, +28bps QoQ.

Outlook

Expect rev/EPS CAGR at 18/28% CAGR over FY18-21, factoring USD rev growth at 24.1%, 15.0%, 17.7% and EBITDA% at 17.7/18.3/19.5% for FY19/20/21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 2,030, at 22x Dec-20E.

