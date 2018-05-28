Buy L&T Tech Services; target of Rs 1440: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on L&T Tech Services

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) surprised again with a 7.5% QoQ USD revenue growth in 4QFY18. It expects revenues to grow at least 16% in FY19 – and at 15% CAGR to USD1bn in FY21 (including USD c.120mn from future acquisitions) – given strong deal wins/pipeline.

Outlook

We raise our recurring FY19/FY20 EPS estimates by c.4% each. While the stock’s valuation appears optically rich at 19x FY20F EPS, we believe the strong earnings momentum (17% FY18-20 CAGR) and a superior business portfolio should sustain that. Maintain BUY with a revised price target of INR 1,440 (INR 1,350 earlier).

