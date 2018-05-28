App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Tech Services; target of Rs 1440: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1440 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on L&T Tech Services

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) surprised again with a 7.5% QoQ USD revenue growth in 4QFY18. It expects revenues to grow at least 16% in FY19 – and at 15% CAGR to USD1bn in FY21 (including USD c.120mn from future acquisitions) – given strong deal wins/pipeline.

Outlook

We raise our recurring FY19/FY20 EPS estimates by c.4% each. While the stock’s valuation appears optically rich at 19x FY20F EPS, we believe the strong earnings momentum (17% FY18-20 CAGR) and a superior business portfolio should sustain that. Maintain BUY with a revised price target of INR 1,440 (INR 1,350 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Cipla #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.