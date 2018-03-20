Buy L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd; target of Rs 1324: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

Riding on a strong economic recovery post demonetization and GST enforcement in Q3 last year, SIAM expects Indian automobile industry to post slightly better outcome next fiscal. Driven largely by higher off take of utility vehicles (14-15% growth in FY19) and near modest sale of cars (8-9%), Indian passenger vehicle industry is projected to grow at 8-10%; 8.1% growth in domestic off take in passenger vehicle logged in April-December 2017. The voluminous two wheeler industry would more or less toe its recent growth trend to post 11-13% growth in dispatches (11.8% in April-December 2017) with motorcycles dispatches expected to rise by 9-11% (9.8%) and scooters 13-16% (18.5%).

Outlook

Termination of Tata Motors dealership agreement by the end of current fiscal would help stem losses. Weighing odds, we maintain our buy rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 1324 (previous target: Rs 808) based on 20x FY19 earnings (forward PEG: ~1), over a period of 6-9 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.